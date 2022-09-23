Tropical Storm Ian forecast to become a major hurricane

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track the latest in the tropics.

Tropical Storm Ian is in the Caribbean Sea and should enter the Gulf of Mexico next week as a hurricane. Forecasts call for it to become a major hurricane with a potential landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

10 AM Tropical Storm Ian Update (WLOX)

There is a frontal system expected to pass through South Mississippi and move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week. We are cautiously optimistic the front next week will help to steer the storm away from South Mississippi, to our east. By Tuesday of next week, the European model has the storm just moving into the Florida Straits. The Euro is running a little faster and more to the east than the GFS.

Euro Front (WLOX)

By Wednesday of next week, the GFS is slower and places the storm more to the west in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. But, the GFS has moved more to the east over the past few days. We will just have to keep an eye on how this storm continues to develop.

GFS Front (WLOX)

Elsewhere in the tropics, Fiona and Gaston are of no concern to the Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Hermine remains in the Eastern Atlantic. It is not expected to stay a tropical storm for very long. Then, Invest 99L in the central Atlantic Basin has a low chance for development, at this time.

We will keep you updated with the latest information.

Tropical Outlook on 9/24/22 (WLOX)

