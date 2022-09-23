WLOX Careers
‘Principal for a Day’ event hosts local, state leaders to learn from Ocean Springs schools

The event is designed to help legislative leaders understand the rewards and challenges of school leadership.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs School District hosted local and state leaders for its annual “Principal for a Day” event Thursday.

The event, which took place at Ocean Springs High School, Ocean Springs Middle School and Ocean Springs Upper Elementary, is designed to help legislative leaders understand the rewards and challenges of school leadership.

At the high school, state representative Otis Anthony spent time shadowing school leaders and learning about the day-to-day operations of local public schools.

“It has blown my mind. I have taken plenty of notes to take back to my home district to see if we can implement some of the academic excellence that they are doing here, and this school... I’m just in awe,” Anthony said.

Ocean Springs High principal Braxton Stowe says the teacher-student interaction is just one of the things that makes “Greyhound Nation” great.

“It gives our students the opportunity to showcase to our community members what makes them so great, what makes our Ocean Springs High School one of the best high schools in Mississippi,” Stowe said.

