New owner takes over Blow Fly Inn; longtime restaurant to undergo renovations

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A longtime restaurant and local landmark on the Gulf Coast is set to get a facelift.

The Blow Fly Inn has attracted thousands of people for decades. Those seafood inspired cuisines and more will return in just a few months.

You may have seen him on commercials advertising new cars. Now, you’ll see Jonathan Allen as the new owner of the Blow Fly Inn.

As a child, he remembers chowing down on Gulf Coast staples at the Blow Fly. On Wednesday, he signed the dotted line. Allen said it’s a full circle moment to serve up tasty meals in the place he grew up.

“The chance to have the Blow Fly that I came to as a child and keep this thing alive and to regrow it into whatever it can become is a passion of mine. I love being able to provide opportunity to other people,” said Allen.

Blow Fly will stay in the same location, but it’s coming with an updated look...

“We’re going to do some light remodeling, lighten up the place a little bit.

...and a new name.

“It will become the new Blow Fly Inn and Grill,” said Allen.

Although cosmetic changes are in the works, don’t fret about the delicious menu options.

“Most of the meals will stay. We’re going to slim down the menus just a little bit, and we’ll bring back items and do specials all the time. We do plan to keep the menus mostly the same and add some new flavors to it,” said Allen.

So, when can you make dinner reservations?

“The plan is mid-November, we’ll do a soft opening for a few days. We’ll invite a few family and friends to make sure we got the food right. I’m sure we’ll be okay there. And then do a re-grand opening November 17th or 18th. We want to bring it back to its former glory,” said Allen.

We’ll bring you updates on the renovation plans as they become available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.