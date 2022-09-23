WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NBC’s hit show “The Voice” started its latest season this week, and a Mississippi native has already made a big impact on the competition.

With his family rooting him on backstage, Cleveland native Peyton Aldridge got the attention of John Legend, who was the first judge to turn around.

Aldridge performed The Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See,” and it was good enough to advance past the blind auditions.

Aldridge ended up choosing Legend as his coach over country music star Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani.

Despite his amazing performance, there are still many rounds that the Cleveland native will need to perform his way through.

Aldridge has some big shoes to fill as he looks to become the second Mississippian to win the competition after Pastor from Meridian, Todd Tilghman, won the competition in 2020.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday morning, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles released images of two suspects in...
PHOTOS: D’Iberville Police release images of casino parking lot murder suspects
TD Nine
Tropical Depression Nine forecast to become a major hurricane
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
John Davis pleads guilty for conspiracy to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions
Those seafood inspired cuisines and more will return in just a few months.
New owner takes over Blow Fly Inn; longtime restaurant to undergo renovations
At around 2 a.m., Craig was shot and killed by an unknown suspect
Police chief, local business owner react to Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting

Latest News

Rapiscan Systems Classic
Coast in danger of losing PGA’s Rapiscan Systems Classic after sponsor opts out of contract renewal
This year, the 47th annual Slavic Invitational Golf Tournament has 864 players representing 32...
Annual Slavic Invitational Tournament tees off in Diamondhead
The 1.5 acres sat dormant for years after Lady Luck closed
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property
A Jackson County jury just returned a $10 million verdict for punitive damages against...
Jury returns $10M verdict against USAA in Hurricane Katrina case