LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.

Police say when they found the car, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on...
Police say when they found the car, they almost didn't recognize it because it had been set on fire.(D'Iberville Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot.

After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.

Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile

Police in Alabama and D’Iberville still haven’t been able to track down the two suspects believed to have shot 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig, but they say they’re working through a couple tips they received that could help them identify and locate the suspects.

Thursday morning, D’Iberville Police released images of the suspects they were able to get from a Circle K station off exit 50 on I-10. Police say the suspects entered this gas station at 12:33 a.m., prior to the parking lot shooting which happened around 2 a.m. Later that day, the car was spotted in Mobile.

Thursday morning, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles released images of two suspects in...
Thursday morning, D'Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles released images of two suspects in the Wednesday morning murder of 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig.(D'Iberville Police Department)
PHOTOS: D’Iberville Police release images of casino parking lot murder suspects

The victim, Nicholaus Craig, was originally from Mobile, although he had lived in California since 2019. However, police believe the suspects didn’t know the victim. They think it was a random crime that probably began as an attempted robbery or carjacking.

Craig and his girlfriend were planning on staying a night at the Scarlet Pearl Tuesday- Craig’s birthday- before heading to Mobile to celebrate his birthday with family.

Man shot, killed in Scarlet Pearl parking lot was traveling home to celebrate birthday with family

If you have any information about this incident, please report it to D’Iberville Police at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

