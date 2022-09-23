WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Jury returns $10M verdict against USAA in Hurricane Katrina case

A Jackson County jury just returned a $10 million verdict for punitive damages against...
A Jackson County jury just returned a $10 million verdict for punitive damages against insurance giant United Services Automobile Association (USAA).(WBKO)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County jury just returned a $10 million verdict for punitive damages against insurance giant United Services Automobile Association (USAA).

Now 17 years after Hurricane Katrina roared ashore in South Mississippi, the case is believed to be the last of the outstanding Katrina lawsuits in Jackson County.

Jurors awarded $10 million in punitive damages to the Estate of Sylvia Minor in Ocean Springs. The lawsuit said USAA denied the Minors’ Hurricane Katrina claim in bad faith. Evidence in the case indicated that USAA took more than seven years to pay certain claims presented by Paul and Sylvia Minor, and did so only after a lawsuit was filed.

“This verdict should send a message to insurance companies, that in the future, when dealing with hurricane losses, the companies must promptly pay the claims that are owed,” said attorney Jim Reeves, who along with attorney David Baria represented the estate. “This verdict should help insureds and all homeowners get a fair shake from insurance companies in the next storm.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday morning, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles released images of two suspects in...
PHOTOS: D’Iberville Police release images of casino parking lot murder suspects
TD Nine
Tropical Depression Nine forecast to become a major hurricane
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
John Davis pleads guilty for conspiracy to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions
Those seafood inspired cuisines and more will return in just a few months.
New owner takes over Blow Fly Inn; longtime restaurant to undergo renovations
At around 2 a.m., Craig was shot and killed by an unknown suspect
Police chief, local business owner react to Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting

Latest News

Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
TD Nine
Tropical Depression Nine forecast to become a major hurricane
The duo tells us more about the cookoff.
Over 20 teams to compete in End of Summer BBQ Cookoff and Concert
He tells us how getting hearts pumping can go a long way.
American Heart Association to put on Gulf Coast Heart Walk