Instant karma? Thief slams into parked trailer during getaway, homeowner says

A Texas homeowner said her home was hit by thieves this week but one of them was injured while trying to get away. (Source: KCBD)
By Amber Stegall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A homeowner in Texas says her home was hit by thieves twice in 48 hours, but one of them was injured while trying to get away.

KCBD reports that Nichole Shipman first spotted a man headed towards the back of her home on Wednesday while she was sitting in her car in the driveway.

She said he rode his bicycle past her towards a bike and an air pump she had on her property.

“I got out of my car and said, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ He said, ‘Sorry ma’am, I am just trying to pump my tire,’” Shipman said.

The man reportedly took off on his bicycle but then slammed into a trailer that was parked on the side of the street.

“It was the biggest boom I’ve ever heard,” Shipman said.

The homeowner said she immediately called the police.

However, Shipman said her bicycle and air pump were gone later that evening.

And on Thursday, her security cameras captured the same man back at her house. This time, he was not alone, as Shipman said her security camera video showed two men in her backyard.

“They were looking through windows and trying to get through the back door. Then, they tried our back window, but my dog, Freya, scared them off,” Shipman said.

The Lubbock resident said the men left but stole an axe from her backyard.

“That makes me think they have a weapon they could be trying to use. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. It’s frightening,” Shipman said.

Lubbock police said no immediate arrests have been made in the case, and if anyone has further information, to contact them at 806-775-2865.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

