Gulfport man identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 53

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash that took place in Harrison County on Thursday.

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived to the scene of the crash around 11:15 a.m. Authorities say that a vehicle driven by May Jr. was traveling south on Highway 53 when it collided with two other vehicles heading north. As a result, May Jr. received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

