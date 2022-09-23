WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Gulfport man charged with burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors

Axel Cox, 23, of Gulfport is charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross...
Axel Cox, 23, of Gulfport is charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross in his own front yard to threaten and intimidate a Black family that lived next door.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 23-year-old Gulfport man is charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross in his own front yard. Investigators say Axel Cox was trying to threaten and intimidate a Black family that lived next door.

The federal indictment says the Dec. 3, 2020 cross burning was specifically because of the victims’ race. And that Cox also used threatening and racially derogatory remarks toward his Black neighbors.

Cox is charged with one count of criminal interference with the right to fair housing and one count of using fire to commit a federal felony.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for interfering with the victims’ housing rights and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, for using fire to commit a federal felony. Cox also faces a fine of up to $250,000 with respect to each charge.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday morning, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles released images of two suspects in...
PHOTOS: D’Iberville Police release images of casino parking lot murder suspects
TD Nine
Tropical Depression Nine forecast to become a major hurricane
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
John Davis pleads guilty for conspiracy to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions
Those seafood inspired cuisines and more will return in just a few months.
New owner takes over Blow Fly Inn; longtime restaurant to undergo renovations
At around 2 a.m., Craig was shot and killed by an unknown suspect
Police chief, local business owner react to Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting

Latest News

Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
TD Nine
Tropical Depression Nine forecast to become a major hurricane
Blake Anthony Pereira, 21 (left), Salvadore Anthony Macaure, 58 (right)
Two arrested for theft of catalytic convertors, other items
Police say when they found the car, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on...
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting found burned in Prichard, Ala.