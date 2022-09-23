Friday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Even though it’s officially fall, we’ll still feel some summer heat today under mostly sunny skies. Thanks to a cool front passing through our area, it probably won’t be quite as hot as yesterday. Our high temperatures today will climb into the lower 90s instead of yesterday’s upper 90s. For a lucky few across parts of South MS, there may be a slight drop in humidity at some point between today and tomorrow morning. After that, it’ll become humid again for the rest of the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, while today looks mostly rain-free there may be a few isolated showers this weekend. Another stronger cool front is still expected to arrive by next Tuesday which will bring a more significant drop in temperature in humidity for next week. Of course, next week we’ll be watching the Gulf since it still looks like a tropical storm or hurricane may move in from the Caribbean Sea. Today is at least the third day in a row that the outlook expects dry high pressure to set up over our region and to protect our MS Coast from any direct tropical impacts. And a front in the Gulf still looks like it should help to steer any storm away from our MS Coast.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

