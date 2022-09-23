WLOX Careers
Coast in danger of losing PGA’s Rapiscan Systems Classic after sponsor opts out of contract renewal

Rapiscan Systems Classic
Rapiscan Systems Classic(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The future of the PGA TOUR of Champions on the coast is in limbo.

Rapiscan Systems, the title sponsor since 2018, opted out of renewing for 2023. As of now, tournament organizers are “looking at all possible options” to keep the event.

“We are passionate about having a pro golf event on the Coast,” said Jonathan Jones, Tournament Foundation Board President. “It’s an economic driver.”

According to information released about this year’s event, the tournament generated more than 1,000 hotel room night stays by spectators and volunteers from more than 15 states and Canada.

More than hotels and restaurants have benefited from the event. As title sponsor, Rapiscan Systems has helped raise more than $3.37 million for local charities.

The tournament was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

