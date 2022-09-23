WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Alex Jones to return to the stand in Connecticut next week

The family of Sandy Hook victims gave testimony in the trial against Alex Jones. (Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/AP IMAGES/INFOWARS/POOL VIA WFSB/RICHMAN FAMILY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers in the Connecticut defamation trial of Alex Jones have agreed not to return him to the stand until next week after a contentious day of testimony Thursday about his promotion of the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Jones was found liable last year by default and a six-member jury is now deciding how much Jones and Free Speech Systems, parent of Jones’ Infowars media platforms, should pay the families for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

Jones has called the judge in the case a tyrant and said on the stand Thursday that he was done apologizing.

The trial was set to continue Friday with other witnesses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday morning, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles released images of two suspects in...
PHOTOS: D’Iberville Police release images of casino parking lot murder suspects
9-23-2022 Friday 7AM Tropics Update
Tropical Depression Nine may impact Florida as a hurricane
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
John Davis pleads guilty for conspiracy to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions
At around 2 a.m., Craig was shot and killed by an unknown suspect
Police chief, local business owner react to Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting
D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle,...
Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile

Latest News

Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Pahoa man Jason Freitas reels in 250-pound marlin off his kayak in South Kona.
Man reels in massive 250-pound marlin while on kayak
In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated...
US allows tech firms to boost internet access in Iran
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
Indiana appeals judge’s order blocking state’s abortion ban