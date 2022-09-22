A tropical system may reach the Gulf of Mexico next week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track the latest in the tropics.

98L is not a threat to the Gulf Coast for at least the next five days. Beyond that, it’s still too early to tell how much of a threat this system will become and exactly which parts of the region could be impacted.

Invest 98L is in the southeastern Caribbean Sea, and it has a high chance of becoming a tropical storm this week. Forecast models show this system moving into the Gulf by the middle of next week. It’s still too early to know what its track will be or how strong it will become.

At this time, our weather pattern next week calls for dry high pressure to protect the Mississippi Coast from any tropical impacts and a strong cool front in the Gulf to possibly steer the tropical system away from us. This is not set in stone but we’ll be watching closely in the coming days as we learn more.

Elsewhere, the tropics are more active as we head deeper into the season. Hurricane Fiona is a category four hurricane, and it will move near Bermuda in the next 24 to 48 hours. Eventually, it will move into the Canadian Maritime Provinces as a post-tropical system. Tropical Storm Gaston is in the Northern Atlantic, and it will stay out to sea. Finally, there are two other tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin that could develop. None of these are a concern to the U.S. at this time.

The next name on the list is Hermine.

We will keep you updated with the latest information.

