WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Thousands win money in South Carolina lottery using series of identical numbers

There were 33,000 winning tickets from Pick 3 drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3...
There were 33,000 winning tickets from Pick 3 drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3 million.(Gray)
By Freeman Stoddard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Thousands of lottery players in South Carolina recently won money in the Pick 3 drawings with three identical numbers, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

WHNS reports 0-0-0 was drawn on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, 1-1-1 was the sequence on Sept. 13, and 2-2-2 on Sept. 6.

Lottery officials said there were more than 33,000 winning tickets from these drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3 million.

Lottery officials said that stretch of drawings was “unprecedented,” with the triple number combinations being some of the most chosen by players.

According to the South Carolina Lottery, Pick 3 winners can claim their prizes up to 180 days after the drawing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle,...
Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile
D’Iberville Police responded to the scene around 2 a.m. after a shooting. There, they found...
Man shot, killed in Scarlet Pearl parking lot was traveling home to celebrate birthday with family
9-22-2022 7AM Tropics Update WLOX
A tropical system may reach the Gulf of Mexico next week
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
FILE - Court
Lawsuit against Singing River Health, former neurologist heading back to Jackson County court after recent decision

Latest News

In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018.
FTC says Bezos, Jassy must testify in probe of Amazon Prime
The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Fugitive in massive Navy bribery case caught in Venezuela
John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing several charges in connection with a Phoenix kidnapping...
Authorities say kidnapping ended in brutal murder, dismemberment in Tucson