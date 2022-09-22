WLOX Careers
Pontoon boat overturns in Woolmarket

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters on the Biloxi River near Orangutan’s were left with a scare after their boat overturned, dumping all of its passengers into the water.

The incident reportedly took place after a boater reached to grab their hat which had fallen into the water. A passerby who witnessed the event was able to contact first responders.

Boaters who capsized managed to flip the pontoon boat back over and are safe. The boat was towed to a nearby boat launch on Sand Bar Lane, north of Orangutan’s.

According to Biloxi Fire Department Chief Nick Geiser, all boaters were rescued in just 10 minutes with no injuries being reported.

