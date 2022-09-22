WLOX Careers
Police searching for runaway Biloxi teenager

Nathan Peno, 17
Nathan Peno, 17(Biloxi Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking for help in locating runaway 17-year-old Nathan Peno.

Peno was last seen at Pop’s Pizzeria on Cedar Lake Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon wearing black pants, black shoes and a gray shirt bearing the Pop’s Pizzeria logo. He was also carrying a black backpack with a white Adidas logo in white letters. Whether someone picked him up or which direction he traveled are both unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112.

