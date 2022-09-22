WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Police chief, local business owner react to Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort shooting

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Chaos surrounded the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort early Wednesday morning after an unexpected shooting left one person dead.

Man shot, killed in Scarlet Pearl parking lot was traveling home to celebrate birthday with family

Authorities say Nicholaus Craig, 36, came from California and rented a room at the hotel because he was on his way to Mobile to celebrate his 36th birthday. At around 2 a.m., Craig was shot and killed by an unknown suspect while sitting in his car in the casino parking lot. According to authorities, a car tag reader system pinged the suspect’s car traveling from Mobile and back.

As for D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles, it saddens him that Craig’s visit ended so tragically.

“We pride ourselves in people coming to visit our community to feel safe,” said Nobles. “This gentleman was not able to sit in his car and mind his own business without losing his life.”

Businesses like Pepe’s Bosque Mexican Grill have been located near the Scarlet Pearl for several years. Owner Lilian Perez said it could have been a close call for any of the businesses, but it was an even closer call for her life.

“That type of thing doesn’t happen in D’Iberville,” said Perez. “Then the backstory, he was heading home to see his family, so it was really shocking and sad. I actually had dinner there that night. It hits close to home. Anytime anything happens here on the Gulf Coast it hits close to home, but this one really did.”

Nobles said to always be on the look out in case the unimaginable happens.

“If you think things don’t feel right to you, then they may not be right,” he said. “Call us and report those things, we would be happy to check them out.”

Perez said staying alert 24/7 is now the reality of today’s world.

“Talk to our children, let them know we always have to be vigilant. Watch where we’re going, watch what’s around us, who’s following us. It’s unfortunate we have to be on high alert, but it’s kind of what we have to do these days,” said Perez.

Mobile police are actively looking for the suspect in the area. The suspect’s car was reported stolen, is missing a rear bumper and has a switched Alabama tag (2CW6059).

Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile

If you have any other information about this incident, call D’Iberville Police Department at (228) 396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle,...
Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile
Dixie Tanner Sharp (left) was arrested by GPD Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an...
Police: Two arrested after leaving scene of fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck
D’Iberville Police responded to the scene around 2 a.m. after a shooting. There, they found...
Man shot, killed in Scarlet Pearl parking lot was traveling home to celebrate birthday with family
Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s...
Bay St. Louis remembers longtime restaurateur Tony Trapani
Rodney Lavon Boler (left) and Russell Eugene Boler (right) were arrested by the Jackson County...
Jackson County brothers arrested on charges of selling stolen copper wire

Latest News

Reeves said the goal is to stop drug crime, human trafficking and existing criminal enterprises...
Joint law enforcement initiative nets multiple arrests and drug seizures
Anyone who travels along D’Iberville Boulevard near Popp’s Ferry has been dodging construction...
Plans for Popp’s Ferry connecting road changed, construction end date in sight
Advocates calling attention to Black Women’s Equal Pay Day
Advocates calling attention to Black Women’s Equal Pay Day
Anyone who travels along D’Iberville Boulevard near Popp’s Ferry has been dodging construction...
Plans for Popp’s Ferry connecting road changed, construction end date in sight