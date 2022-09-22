Plans for Popp’s Ferry connecting road changed, construction end date in sight

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - If you are driving Popp’s Ferry Road in D’Iberville, the road construction in that area isn’t wrapping up any time soon.

Anyone who travels along D’Iberville Boulevard near Popp’s Ferry has been dodging construction cones for years.

However, D’Iberville leaders said it will be worth the trouble.

“It’s four lanes making connectivity from Popp’s Ferry to the west. Ultimately the next two phases will make the five laning all the way to the city of Biloxi,” said City Manager Bobby Weaver.

The original design called for a sharp turn to connect the old Popp’s Ferry to new Popp’s Ferry.

However, in an effort to save money, the new design makes a seamless connection farther west toward Biloxi.

City leaders are hoping the new road construction will bring even more business to the area as similar projects have done in the past.

“The diverging diamond allows that partial access plus access to the interstate. It’s done nothing but help the retail area in here and that’s kind of the spin off of the success they have up the Promenade where the Target is and the Sangani area,” Weaver said.

“This is the other area where we are looking at growing. You can see some of that area here to the east of us with Mandal’s dealership and the Walk On’s that’s fixing to come online, and we’re hoping this roadway will create that opening here for more development to develop here on Popp’s Ferry corridor,” he added.

This is something businesses are happy to hear.

“I think expanding the roads creates a lot less stressful commute for people. People might choose to take the way instead of other routes will bring them through here. I think it will be a great thing for the city kind of expanding it in this great little gem in Mississippi,” said Gabrielle, a manager at Newk’s Eatery in the Promenade.

“The city is a thriving town,” Weaver said. “There’s a lot of interest from developers trying to come in here. We’re doing exceptionally well with sales tax revenue, so we just want to build upon the successes we already have and build for the future.”

The construction is set to finish by spring of 2023.

