Joint law enforcement initiative nets multiple arrests and drug seizures

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves visited the Gulf Coast Wednesday to announce the results of the Mobile Enforcement Team deployment.

If you remember, the unit was deployed back in May and law enforcement officers have recovered a hefty amount of illegal substances.

The seizure of those narcotics has left many people behind bars.

A joint effort between state, local, and federal agencies has led to the crack down of illegal activity in the Magnolia State.

Reeves said the goal is to stop drug crime, human trafficking and existing criminal enterprises across the state, with hopes to improve the quality of life for citizens.

“5,574,” said Reeves.

That’s the number he read aloud describing fentanyl dosage units recovered from the Mobile Enforcement Team.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics led this operation.

Efforts that started in Jackson have now made an impact in on the Gulf Coast. MET has collected a good deal of narcotics during the operation.

“3.5 ounces of heroin, 16 grams of cocaine powder and crack cocaine, approximately 50 doses units of LSD, and five ounces of hallucinogenic mushrooms,” Reeves said.

Reeves said fentanyl is the leading cause of drug overdoses in Mississippi, and it’s going to take many efforts to get the addictive substance away from unsuspecting citizens.

“The folks who are parenting it, they don’t care. They continue to put it in these unsuspecting, and for many instances, by lacing other drugs, and it’s leading to many deaths, and a lot of people in our state have lost friends and family to fentanyl overdoses. We have to do everything we can to get it off the streets,” Reeves said.

How do they plan to reach their objective? It’s simple: drum up more resources.

“We’ve got to improve upon the relationship with state law enforcement and local law enforcement with theses guys behind me and others. We are doing our part, and we’re a team. That team is leading to more arrests and putting the bad guys behind bars,” the governor said.

It’s going to take the help of multiple agencies.

“We will utilize the funding. We will utilize the additional workforce power provided to us with Gov. Reeves and Commissioner Tindell, working with the legislature to effectively do that,” said Col. Steve Maxwell with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said the mission to cure the Magnolia State won’t stop on the Gulf Coast.

“We want to move to other parts of the state with the Mobile Enforcement Team organized by the Bureau of Narcotics. We’ll continue to help local law enforcement from one end of the state to the other to help make our streets safer and neighborhoods better,” Tindell said.

Reeves also added over the course of the operation, two human traffickers were arrested.

One trafficker was a U.S. citizen, and one was an undocumented immigrant. They were arrested attempting to smuggle nine immigrants into the country.

Both traffickers are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.

