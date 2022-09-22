Harrison County honors Veterans lost to suicide

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, community leaders, veterans and others came together to Stand the Watch in order to bring awareness to Veterans Suicide Awareness Month.

“We want to share with our community and bring awareness to veteran suicide,” said Harrison County Veterans Service Officer Julia Richardson. “That’s 22 veterans a day. When you put that in perspective, that’s one suicide every 65 minutes, and those are veterans...it is a very emotional experience to see a flag-draped coffin and take all that in.”

“It’s okay to ask for help,” said Wendi Escalante-Maldonado with Biloxi High School JROTC. “One is too many.”

“During tough times, obviously there’s kids out here who’s families are being deployed,” said Gracie Rosalez, also with Biloxi High JROTC. “It’s great to know we have their backs and we’re here for them.”

Biloxi firefighters also stood watch and displayed a large American flag during the ceremony at Lighthouse Park.

