Harrison Co. blood drive successful, exceeds donation goal

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A blood drive Wednesday at the Harrison County Courthouse went above and beyond expectations, and the results had the event coordinator praising the volunteers who helped make it happen.

The event, hosted by the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, exceeded its goal... halfway through the event. John Pace, the Mississippi Gulf Coast regional coordinator for The Blood Center, said the goal had been about 15 units.

“It has just been wonderful. So, the next time we have a drive here at the Emergency Management, we will probably be somewhere inside a big ole room. Because these folks... I can’t say enough about the Emergency Management staff here in Harrison County,” Pace said. They just took this drive, we even had to move it on them at one point. And they said, ‘We don’t care.’ Honest to God, we pulled up this morning and people were trying to get on the bus as soon as we stopped.”

Pace added that the blood they collect on the Coast is used on the Coast.

