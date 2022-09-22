WLOX Careers
D’Iberville updating roads near Sangani Blvd., aiming to ease traffic issues

The city wants to create a double left turning lane northbound on Lamey Bridge Road and a double lane westbound on Sangani.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The project for a Sangani Boulevard intersection is still in its first phase. The end goal is to provide drivers easier access to the area around Walmart.

The city wants to create a double left turning lane northbound on Lamey Bridge Road and a double lane westbound on Sangani. D’Iberville’s city manager, Bobby Weaver, says this plan will help ease traffic issues at the intersection.

“The five lanes necessary to handle the traffic that’s anticipated, the intersection upgrade to handle the influx we have now, plus what’s ogoing to be added with more development,” Weaver said. “So we’re trying to address these future projects to address the future needs, as well as what current issues we’re dealing with.”

The next step is to move forward with the designs and get a firm price on construction.

