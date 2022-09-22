Consignment sale eases burden for parents looking for a bargain

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - For parents out there looking for a bargain for their children, Ocean Springs is the hot spot this week.

The fall “Growing Like Weeds” pop-up children’s consignment sale opened to the public Thursday. It is the go-to place for Shannon Williams of Ocean Springs.

“I have a 5-year-old daughter and I try to get her the next holiday season’s clothes ahead of time,” she said. “So, I’ve done it every year since I found this place.”

Her father Dan Martin plays his part well.

“I chaperone, and a follow her around and just hold my hand out and she just fills it up,” he said with a laugh.

He also knows the value of this kind of shopping.

“We had five children so we how to save money and do smart shopping,” Martin said. “Now, we have 15 grandchildren on top of that. So, this is really a great value for us to come go through this stuff and find some high-quality merchandise just like brand new, off-the-shelves.”

That merchandise is officially kid-tested and parent approved.

“They’ve had a whole lot more than I thought they would,” said Escatawpa resident Joseph Rice.

In fact, the Growing Like Weeds consignment event has 30,000 items for children from babies to pre-teens. Prices start at 50-90% off retail.

“It’s really helpful,” Rice added. “I know a lot of people who could use stuff like this. I mean, one of them cribs cost a couple hundred, but here, I’m almost positive it’s less than $50.”

The items are purchased by parents and provided by parents.

“Moms store their stuff all year round,” said Growing Like Weeds owner Dusti Simnicht. “Every six months, they get ready to purge and their ready to tag it and bring it to us.”

She has turned a shopping experience into an event - twice a year.

The next will be in March 2023.

“Every time people check out, they’re like, ‘Thank ya’ll so much for helping us. You just don’t know how important ya’ll are to us, and we always look for the sign, and we know ya’ll are back,’ " Simnicht said. “So, they’re always excited to come shop.”

The event continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.

On Saturday, everything is 50% off, and on Sunday, items are 75% off.

