WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Congress approves student loan forgiveness for some divorced couples

FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. Divorced couples may now be able to separate their consolidated student loan debt and possibly qualify for student loan forgiveness, thanks to a bill passed in Congress Wednesday after the Senate approved the bill in June.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Divorced couples may now be able to separate their consolidated student loan debt and possibly qualify for student loan forgiveness, thanks to a bill passed in Congress Wednesday after the Senate approved the bill in June.

Until 2006, married couples were allowed to consolidate their federal student loan debt into a single loan, but that made them jointly responsible for the debt, even if they divorced.

Survivors of domestic violence, economic abuse, or borrowers who can’t reach the other borrower will also be able to submit an individual application.

The bill heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. His administration has said it supports the legislation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle,...
Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile
D’Iberville Police responded to the scene around 2 a.m. after a shooting. There, they found...
Man shot, killed in Scarlet Pearl parking lot was traveling home to celebrate birthday with family
Tropical Outlook
Invest 98L could enter the Gulf next week, some models suggest
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
FILE - Court
Lawsuit against Singing River Health, former neurologist heading back to Jackson County court after recent decision

Latest News

A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona
Fall begins today... sike! Another round of near-record high temps for now. But, two cool...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
Alex Jones stands outside the courtroom in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday. The conspiracy...
Alex Jones set to testify in trial over Sandy Hook hoax lies