WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Appeals court blocks Alabama from lethally injecting inmate

Alan Eugene Miller
Alan Eugene Miller(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected Alabama’s attempt to proceed with the execution of an inmate who claims the state lost his paperwork selecting an alternative to lethal injection. In a 2-1 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an injunction preventing the state from carrying out the execution Thursday night.

The state is appealing the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Fifty-seven-year-old Alan Miller testified that he turned in paperwork four years ago selecting nitrogen hypoxia as his execution method. The state says there’s no evidence to corroborate that, but the appeals court said it is “substantially likely” that Miller filed the paperwork.

Most Read

D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle,...
Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile
D’Iberville Police responded to the scene around 2 a.m. after a shooting. There, they found...
Man shot, killed in Scarlet Pearl parking lot was traveling home to celebrate birthday with family
9-22-2022 7AM Tropics Update WLOX
A tropical system may reach the Gulf of Mexico next week
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Thursday morning, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles released images of two suspects in...
PHOTOS: D’Iberville Police release images of casino parking lot murder suspects

Latest News

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel yells to an official after Pittsburgh wide receiver Jared...
SEC breakthrough: Programs need players, culture, patience
An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to...
Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate
U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to block the state...
Judge blocks upcoming lethal injection in Alabama
The state may become the first in the country to use nitrogen hypoxia, an untried method to...
Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia