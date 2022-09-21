Wednesday’s Forecast

This morning is less cool and slightly more humid than yesterday morning with temps mainly in the 70s. Our late-summer heat wave continues today with highs in the 90s and a heat index up to 105 degrees. Sizzling heat and slim-to-none rain chances will continue for the rest of this week. Meanwhile in the tropics, Fiona & Gaston are no concern to us. But, we are watching Invest 98L which is a tropical disturbance which may reach the west Caribbean Sea by next week and may enter the Gulf. This system will be no threat to the Gulf Coast for at least the next five days. Beyond that, it’s still too early to tell how much of a threat this system will become and exactly which parts of the region could be impacted. Stay tuned as we learn more.

