Tropics more active in the peak of the season

By Carrie Duncan
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The tropics are heating up more during this peak of hurricane season.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(WLOX)

There are two named storms and a third likely to develop in the next 24 to 48 hours. Invest 98 L in the western Atlantic Basin is moving to the west very quickly at 23 mph.

Invest 98 L
Invest 98 L(WLOX)

It will likely become the next named storm, getting the name Hermine.

Storm Names
Storm Names(WLOX)

The models are in agreement on the westerly track and development with Invest 98 L.

Model Comparison Sunday 9/25
Model Comparison Sunday 9/25(WLOX)
Model Comparison Tuesday 9/27
Model Comparison Tuesday 9/27(WLOX)
Model Comparison Thursday 9/29
Model Comparison Thursday 9/29(WLOX)

The Euro and GFS are the two long range models here. Keep in mind, this is looking out 10 days, so there are likely going to be changes. When we look at the models, we are looking at consistency from run to run. They have consistently developed a storm, but the track has varied. We are going to continue tracking this storm and bring you the latest updates.

