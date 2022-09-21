Sweltering today. Closely watching the tropics.

Summer isn’t giving up! High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s today, and the humidity will make it feel hotter. The heat index will easily reach the triple digits this afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. Tonight will remain calm, but warm. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be one of the hottest days of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Hardly any rain is expected, and most of us will see more sunshine. Fall officially begins at 8:03 PM on Thursday, but it won’t feel like it. Temps will only drop into the low to mid 70s by Friday morning.

The strong ridge of high pressure giving us all this heat will weaken a bit by Friday and Saturday. However, it’s still going to be hot. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. A few more showers are possible, but rain chances will stay slim overall.

There is plenty to talk about in the tropics. What we are watching closely is a tropical wave east of the Caribbean. It has a very high chance of becoming a tropical storm this week. Some forecast models show this system moving into the Gulf by the middle of next week. It’s still too early to know what its track will be or how strong it will become. We’ll continue to monitor it closely. Hurricane Fiona is a category four hurricane, and it will move near Bermuda by the end of the week. Eventually it will move into Canada as a post-tropical system. It’s not a threat to the U.S. Tropical Storm Gaston is in the Northern Atlantic, and it will stay out to sea. Finally, there are two other tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic that could develop. Neither are a concern to the U.S. at this time.

