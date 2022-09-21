WLOX Careers
One person shot, killed in Scarlet Pearl parking lot

D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles says the shooting happened around 2 a.m. this morning.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police tell us one person was shot and killed in the parking lot of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort overnight.

D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles says the incident happened around 2 a.m.

Officers are working to identify a suspect, looking through surveillance video and talking to witnesses. Information is extremely limited at this time, but we will update as the case unfolds.

