One person shot, killed in Scarlet Pearl parking lot

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police tell us one person was shot and killed in the parking lot of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort overnight.

D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles says the incident happened around 2 a.m.

Officers are working to identify a suspect, looking through surveillance video and talking to witnesses. Information is extremely limited at this time, but we will update as the case unfolds.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.