Ole Miss and Mississippi State release 2023 football schedules

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Tuesday, the SEC released the full schedules for every team heading into the 2023 season.

Here’s how the schedules Ole Miss and Mississippi State will look next year:

Ole Miss

Sept. 2: Mercer

Sept. 9: at Tulane

Sept. 16: Georgia Tech

Sept. 23: at Alabama

Sept. 30: LSU

Oct. 7: Arkansas

Oct. 21: at Auburn

Oct. 28: Vanderbilt

Nov. 4: Texas A&M

Nov. 11: at Georgia

Nov. 18: ULM

Nov. 23: at Mississippi State

Mississippi State

Sept. 2: Southeastern Louisiana

Sept. 9: Arizona

Sept. 16: LSU

Sept. 23: at South Carolina

Sept. 30: Alabama

Oct. 7: Western Michigan

Oct. 21: at Arkansas

Oct. 28: at Auburn

Nov. 4: Kentucky

Nov. 11: at Texas A&M

Nov. 18: Southern Miss

Nov. 23: Ole Miss

