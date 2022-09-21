Ole Miss and Mississippi State release 2023 football schedules
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Tuesday, the SEC released the full schedules for every team heading into the 2023 season.
Here’s how the schedules Ole Miss and Mississippi State will look next year:
Ole Miss
Sept. 2: Mercer
Sept. 9: at Tulane
Sept. 16: Georgia Tech
Sept. 23: at Alabama
Sept. 30: LSU
Oct. 7: Arkansas
Oct. 21: at Auburn
Oct. 28: Vanderbilt
Nov. 4: Texas A&M
Nov. 11: at Georgia
Nov. 18: ULM
Nov. 23: at Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Sept. 2: Southeastern Louisiana
Sept. 9: Arizona
Sept. 16: LSU
Sept. 23: at South Carolina
Sept. 30: Alabama
Oct. 7: Western Michigan
Oct. 21: at Arkansas
Oct. 28: at Auburn
Nov. 4: Kentucky
Nov. 11: at Texas A&M
Nov. 18: Southern Miss
Nov. 23: Ole Miss
