New ramp makes Waveland pier more accessible

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland is making its pier more accessible for everyone.

A handicap access ramp has been added to the pier. Now, people in wheelchairs can roll all the way to the water’s edge.

This project cost a little more than $400,000 and was built with tidelands money from the state. The ramp features a metal railing instead of wood to withstand strong storms.

The mayor says this was a needed addition.

“This gives access to handicap people that may not otherwise have access down to the water, so that makes us very happy it’s done,” Mayor Mike Smith said.

The ramp can be used starting Wednesday. The mayor says the next project in mind is a small marina harbor that’s been discussed for quite some time now.

