New Gulfport training facility has NFL connection

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s a new athletic training facility in Gulfport; it’s called Driven Elite.

You might recognize the owners. Damon Felder is a former football coach at Long Beach High School. His business partner is Donald Driver, a former NFL player and Green Bay Packer’s all-time leading receiver.

Felder said he had an idea one day and called up Driver.

“How do you start a training facility? And from there it was just like, man, we just knock out the middle man and you run it for me,” Felder said. “It’s just a blessing to even have a friend like that.”

Driver says he was more than willing to help Felder establish the facility.

“So I said, if we’re going to open up a Driven Elite, I got you. So we’re ready to open Driven Elite right here in Gulfport. And just make a change in these kids’ lives,” Driver said. “We gotta let these kids know that we believe in them, and they can accomplish anything they want to accomplish. People don’t care about how much you know unless they know how much you care. We care about the community in Gulfport, and we’re ready to make that change.”

You can find out more about this facility at their website or their Facebook page.

