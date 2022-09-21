WLOX Careers
Move to Learn gets Gulfport students on their feet

By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Coach Larry Calhoun gets everyone up for Move to Learn. He’s been doing this for 10 years with help from the Bower Foundation and the State Department of Education.

Wednesday, Move to Learn got the kids going at River Oaks Elementary.

“We’ve been getting remarkable results in terms of teachers being able to utilize this as a teaching tool. It helps with focus, concentration, and time on task,” Calhoun said. “It’s a tool for teachers. It’s not a panacea, it’s not a cure all, it’s a tool.”

He also says part of his program is laugh therapy. Calhoun wants the kids to enjoy themselves while they’re learning.

“You know better than I do that the world is dealing with stress, anxiety, conflict, all the things that make our lives miserable,” Calhoun added. “So to bring joy and laughter, to tap into happiness, and make it a part of school, it’s remarkable. And I’m fortunate to be a part of this.”

Calhoun’s energetic videos are available online at www.m2l.tv. Or you can schedule a visit to your classroom or school by contacting the Move to Learn team. Learn more at movetolearnms.org/about/mtl-live/

