Invest 98L could enter the Gulf next week, some models suggest

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track the latest in the tropics.

98L will be no threat to the Gulf Coast for at least the next five days. Beyond that, it’s still too early to tell how much of a threat this system will become and exactly which parts of the region could be impacted. Stay tuned as we learn more.

Invest 98 L Models (WLOX)

Fiona & Gaston in the Atlantic are no concern to us. But, we are watching Invest 98L which is a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic on a path to the west Caribbean Sea by next week. Some model information suggests this system may enter the Gulf next week.

Wednesday Afternoon Tropical Outlook (WLOX)

9-21-2022 7AM Tropics Update (WLOX)

The next name on the list is Hermine.

Storm Names (WLOX)

