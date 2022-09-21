Gov. Tate Reeves announces conclusion of Mobile Enforcement Team deployment on Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference to announce the results of the Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) deployment that took place on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The initiative, originally announced on May 11, was put into place in order crack down on violent crimes, drug distribution and remove illegal firearms from the street in order to improve public safety.

“This operation means far more than just drugs and criminals off the streets,” said Gov. Reeves. “This means safer neighborhoods, safer roads, less threats to our kids and families and an improved quality of life. We’ve sought to undermine existing criminal enterprises and to bolster the ongoing efforts of local law enforcement leaders, and that’s exactly what this deployment accomplished.”

Narcotics and other items seized throughout the initiative include:

5,574 dosage units of fentanyl

3.5 ounces of heroin

16 grams of cocaine powder and crack cocaine

50 dosage units of LSD

5 ounces of hallucinogenic mushrooms

4.9 pounds of marijuana

21 ounces of THC wax and edibles

43 firearms

$207,109

2 stolen vehicles

The deployment also resulted in a total of 170 arrests, 152 of those resulting in felony charges and 111 misdemeanor charges.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.