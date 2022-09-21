WLOX Careers
City of Moss Point denies Audubon Center expansion

Jackson County purchased a property located near the Pascagoula River Audubon Center with the intent of leasing it to them.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -After years of debating whether the Pascagoula River Audubon Center should be expanded, the Moss Point Board of Aldermen held the final vote at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Things got heated at the meeting as several people expressed their opinions on extending the Pascagoula River Audubon Center.

Center manager Susan Stachowski said the project has been in the making since 2017. Jackson County purchased a property located near the center with the intent of leasing it to them.

“As long as 2017, I know that the property and the possibility of Audubon leasing it was discussed. From my understanding, the was the whole reason the county bought this piece of property next to us,” Stachowski said.

The educational center agreed to leasing it. They planned to add a pavilion, picnic tables and parking for school buses.

“We have our parking off site, so you have to cross Arthur Street to get to our parking lot, so when buses pull up, they have to park across the street,” Stachowski said.

Neighbors like Steve Renfroe who live by the center were not so happy with the idea of having a park built near their homes.

“What does that really look like? There are some concerns about safety. You heard Dr. Brunt talk about that tonight. Just being a public park is a concern,” Renfroe said.

The planning commission approved the request at last week’s board meeting, but the final decision came down to the Board of Aldermen who denied the request.

The property will continue to be a restored wetland until the county decides what to do with it.

