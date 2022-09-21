WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

2 children, ages 2 and 4, die in Ohio apartment fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – Two of four young children critically hurt in an Ohio apartment fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Alaiya Encarnacion, 2, and Bryson Brooks, 4, both died Tuesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the coroner’s office confirmed.

The surviving children, a 6-year-old and a 9-month-old, are being treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, officials said. The baby remains in critical condition, but the 6-year-old has improved and could be released from the hospital soon.

There were no adults in the apartment when flames started Saturday, township officials said.

Firefighters rescued the children, but all four suffered severe smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle,...
Victim of fatal Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting identified; police searching for suspect’s vehicle
Dixie Tanner Sharp (left) was arrested by GPD Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an...
Police: Two arrested after leaving scene of fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck
Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s...
Bay St. Louis remembers longtime restaurateur Tony Trapani
Rodney Lavon Boler (left) and Russell Eugene Boler (right) were arrested by the Jackson County...
Jackson County brothers arrested on charges of selling stolen copper wire
Controversy surrounding construction at the Great Southern Golf Club site remains at the...
Plans for Great Southern Golf Club site leave many Gulfport residents concerned

Latest News

A handicap access ramp has been added to the pier. Now, people in wheelchairs can roll all the...
New ramp makes Waveland pier more accessible
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022....
NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company
This image provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Lane, who was...
Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver