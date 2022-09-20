WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate

An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to...
An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof.

The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility. An officer walks across the roof and drags the inmate back from the edge, before appearing to punch him three times.

The prison system said Officer Ell White has been placed on mandatory leave pending investigation and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a motorcycle accident at 20th Ave. and Hwy 90
Motorcyclist killed during crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport
Dixie Tanner Sharp was arrested by Gulfport Police Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of...
Police: Woman arrested left scene of fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead after crash on I-10 in Jackson Co.
Matthew Steinmetz, 16, was airlifted to the USA Medical Center after a tragic motorcycle...
Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle
Around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43.
One dead after Hwy 43 wreck in Hancock County

Latest News

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to block the state...
Judge blocks upcoming lethal injection in Alabama
The state may become the first in the country to use nitrogen hypoxia, an untried method to...
Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia
Mason Sisk
Alabama teen on trial in slaying of dad, stepmom, 3 siblings
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge