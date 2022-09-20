Tuesday’s Forecast

Plan on a late-summer heat wave thanks to strong high pressure setting up across our region. This morning is off to a nice start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. But, it’ll be a hotter than usual afternoon with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s when they would normally be in the upper 80s this time of year. Hardly any rain is expected this week in South MS. Meanwhile in the tropics, tracking Hurricane Fiona headed toward Bermuda and a couple of other Atlantic tropical disturbances with a medium chance to develop. One of these other disturbances may get into the Caribbean this week. Long-range computer models indicate a scenario that shows this disturbance possibly moving into the Gulf late this month but that is far far away in the future and is not set in stone and can change. Currently, there are zero tropical threats to the Gulf Coast for at least the next five days. Stay tuned in case of any changes.

