Thieves target Southern Memorial Cemetery

Several families were shocked to visit Southern Memorial Cemetery and realize their loved ones’ graves had been vandalized.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several families were shocked to visit Southern Memorial Cemetery and realize their loved ones’ graves had been vandalized.

Over the past several months, thieves have been targeting cemeteries. This time Southern Memorial Cemetery was on their list.

After learning about vases missing from graves through Facebook, Suzie Hathaway went looking to see if any harm was done to her parents’ site. When she arrived, the damage was done.

“Kind of heartbroken. I came out here immediately and saw. They took the vase and put the flowers back in the hole,” Hathaway said.

Hathaway isn’t the only one who has reported vases missing. Several reports were made to Biloxi Police Department. She said replacing them would cost hundreds of dollars.

“There’s not much we can do. We called the owners, and they won’t replace them. They said we can buy them for $300, but what’s the point in buying them if somebody is going to steal them,” Hathaway said.

According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi police have received multiple reports of criminal activity from this cemetery since June.

Without cameras or security on the premises, Hathaway said it’s hard to keep thieves away.

“Probably if they can put some security lights, security cameras. There used to be a gate and a fence out front,” Hathaway said.

If come across any suspicious activity immediately report it to Biloxi Police.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

