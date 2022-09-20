WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Supply chain issues: Nearly 45,000 vehicles on hold due to missing parts, Ford says

Supply chain: Ford says it can't finish up to 45,000 of its vehicles because it doesn't have...
Supply chain: Ford says it can't finish up to 45,000 of its vehicles because it doesn't have all the parts.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The global supply chain backup continues to hurt the auto industry.

Ford says it will end the month with about 45,000 large pickup trucks and SUVs it can’t finish because it doesn’t have all the parts.

The company also noted Monday that shortages and rising supply prices would cost about an extra $1 billion this quarter.

Ford said it should still be able to hit its full-year earnings target as it plans to shift its sales revenue from the nearly completed vehicles into the fourth quarter.

Automakers have been struggling with supply chain issues, specifically a shortage of computer chips which has choked off vehicle production for much of the past two years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dixie Tanner Sharp was arrested by Gulfport Police Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of...
Police: Woman arrested left scene of fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck
One person is dead following a motorcycle accident at 20th Ave. and Hwy 90
Motorcyclist killed during crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport
Matthew Steinmetz, 16, was airlifted to the USA Medical Center after a tragic motorcycle...
Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead after crash on I-10 in Jackson Co.
Jonathan Smith (left) and Charles Smith (right) are accused of embezzling county-owned...
Duo indicted for embezzlement in Jackson Co.

Latest News

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN chief: World is ‘paralyzed,’ and equity is slipping away
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned
Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of...
Feds: 47 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program
The Harrison County Sand Beach Authority is going about its business while preparing for any...
Sand beach crews stay busy despite good weather