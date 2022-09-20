WLOX Careers
Sand beach crews stay busy despite good weather

The Harrison County Sand Beach Authority is going about its business while preparing for any storms that could head our way.
The Harrison County Sand Beach Authority is going about its business while preparing for any storms that could head our way.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Quiet seas, smooth sand beaches, and crews hope it stays that way. The Harrison County Sand Beach Authority is going about its business while preparing for any storms that could head our way.

“We don’t have the debris to pick up and things of this nature,” said Chuck Loftis, sand beach director for Harrison County. “We haven’t had that many wind events, with the wind blowing out of the south this year, so that makes our job a lot easier.

Loftis said the uneventful weather does three things. First, it gives his team a chance to do their normal work, which is getting the beach in shape for visitors. He also said it helps those sand dunes and sea oats designed to keep sand off the highway.

“Any time you can get a year without any events for the dune grass, it makes it so much easier,” he said.

It’s also helped the least terns during their nesting season along with other aviary visitors.

“It helps everything. It was good for the least terns this year. They didn’t get hampered by any tropical events. We’ve a huge event coming up in the first of October. It makes it a lot better for us trying to get everything nice before so many visitors come in,” Loftis said.

The hope is it’ll just be general work here on out, but if a storm does come this way, they’ll be ready.

“If something does happen, we’ll be out here as quickly as possible to get it cleaned up,” Loftis added.

