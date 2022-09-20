Plans for Great Southern Golf Club site leave many Gulfport residents concerned

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Great Southern Golf Club is set to become a new residential area, but current homeowners aren’t in agreement with the change.

A historic site in Gulfport will soon get a facelift and a new set of neighbors.

Controversy surrounding construction at the Great Southern Golf Club site remains at the forefront of future development.

Resident Renae Jiron said she supports the idea to expand the community but not if it’s going to cost her a piece of her property.

“They’re wanting to put a gate to block my husband and I from having access to our garage. I want to be able to access my house, in my community, on my street,” she said.

Jiron mentioned a developer allegedly told her a gate fixture could be added to separate traffic flow.

However, she said it simply won’t do.

If you remember just a few months ago, a developer outlined 177 single-family homes between the Southern Circle and Mockingbird Lane.

“You don’t want to have 450 cars in this neighborhood when you have kids everywhere playing. What is it going to do to the area?” Jiron said.

Judy Gaston shares this message to the board.

“We really care. We really care how it looks and that they don’t take down all those beautiful old trees. We all really care and we show up at those meetings,” she said.

“Be responsible and listen to us with our concerns because we’re willing to work,” Jiron said.

Residents also said drainage issues need review.

“We’re all for the development and the growth of Gulfport,” Jiron said.

More information of the new subdivision will be discussed during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. in Gulfport City Hall.

