Missing a wedding dress? Woman finds someone else’s dress in storage after 28 years

Julia Kessler was planning on renewing her vows and wanted to try on her mother's old wedding dress.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Bay St. Louis, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine you’ve held on to a wedding dress for decades, hoping to give it to your daughter on her special day- only to find out you’ve had the wrong dress the entire time.

That’s what happened to one family right here on the Gulf Coast. Julia Kessler says when she and her husband decided they wanted to renew their vows, she went to try on her mother’s wedding dress from 1994.

However, after Julia’s mother found and opened the box containing what she thought was her old dress, she was shocked. There was a different dress inside the box, and Julia’s mother’s dress was nowhere to be seen.

Julia Kessler was planning on renewing her vows and wanted to try on her mother's old wedding dress. This is the dress they found instead.(WLOX)

The dress she found was packaged in 1994 at Bridalaire, a bridal shop in Bay St. Louis that no longer exists, so information on who the dress may belong to is limited.

Now, Julia and her mother are searching for the true owner of the dress. Julia’s mother, in a Facebook post, says the dress may be sentimental because whoever owned it could be coming up on their 30th anniversary.

“Well I’m just excited to find the original owner. Now it’s just this mystery we want to solve, and I’m excited to, in the future, renew my vows,” Kessler said. “And maybe the dress returns, and I get to try on the original dress. That would be fun as well.”

If you got married in South Mississippi in 1994, and had your dress heirloomed at Bridalaire, consider finding your dress in storage and taking a look at it. If this dress belongs to you, or you know who it may belong to, reach out to WLOX on our Facebook page or call us at 228-896-1313.

