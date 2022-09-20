WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Longtime restaurateur Tony Trapani dies

Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s...
Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis died on Monday.(Trapani's Eatery)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis died on Monday.

“Bay Saint Louis lost an icon of the tourism industry today,” read a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Surrounded by his family, he passed away peacefully on the same day as his dear Mother.

“Since 1994, Tony Trapani has touched so many lives through his cooking and entertainment. His eccentric personality brought smiles to customers’ faces from all over. He was one of a kind. His passion and talent was a gift to us. Bay Saint Louis will never be the same. Thank you for your love, support, messages and prayers. His spirit and love for life will live on forever through Trapani’s Eatery.”

Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s...
Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis died on Monday.(Trapani's Eatery)

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dixie Tanner Sharp (left) was arrested by GPD Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an...
Police: Two arrested after leaving scene of fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck
One person is dead following a motorcycle accident at 20th Ave. and Hwy 90
Motorcyclist killed during crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport
Matthew Steinmetz, 16, was airlifted to the USA Medical Center after a tragic motorcycle...
Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead after crash on I-10 in Jackson Co.
Jonathan Smith (left) and Charles Smith (right) are accused of embezzling county-owned...
Duo indicted for embezzlement in Jackson Co.

Latest News

Dixie Tanner Sharp (left) was arrested by GPD Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an...
Police: Two arrested after leaving scene of fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck
In a letter to the CEOs of American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, the 24 attorneys general...
GOP AGs call on credit card companies to drop code to track gun sales
The Harrison County Sand Beach Authority is going about its business while preparing for any...
Sand beach crews stay busy despite good weather
The Columbus mayor says he wasn’t sure the practice would encourage the uninsured to get...
Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs