Longtime restaurateur Tony Trapani dies

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis died on Monday.

“Bay Saint Louis lost an icon of the tourism industry today,” read a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Surrounded by his family, he passed away peacefully on the same day as his dear Mother.

“Since 1994, Tony Trapani has touched so many lives through his cooking and entertainment. His eccentric personality brought smiles to customers’ faces from all over. He was one of a kind. His passion and talent was a gift to us. Bay Saint Louis will never be the same. Thank you for your love, support, messages and prayers. His spirit and love for life will live on forever through Trapani’s Eatery.”

