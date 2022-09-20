Gov. Reeves: More than $11 million going to Broadwater Marina restoration, Gulfport-Biloxi Airport projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $11 million in RESTORE Act grant money is headed to South Mississippi to fund projects at the Broadwater Marina and the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport. Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement Tuesday saying the projects will strengthen infrastructure benefitting the economy in the Gulf Coast Region.

The Broadwater Marina Restoration Project will receive $5 million to help repair existing marina infrastructure and encourage future redevelopment of the marina, as well as economic development on the north side of Highway 90. The goal is to “return the state-owned property to a safe, working condition for immediate public use and prepare the site for future tourism and economic development.” The Broadwater Marina is located within Public Trust Tidelands which the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office manages and leases.

In Gulfport, $6,276,121 will go to site mitigation and improvements at the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport. The goal there is to create a construction-ready site to facilitate commercial aeronautical development opportunities. RESTORE funds will also be used to demolish the current, antiquated vehicle fleet maintenance facility and the construction of a new, relocated vehicle fleet maintenance facility.

“These grants will allow us to make significant improvements at the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport and the Broadwater Marina,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “As I’ve said from the beginning, I am committed to seeing that all funds meant for restoring our Coast, go strictly to our Coast. With these grants, that is again what we are doing.”

“I have been involved in our Restoration work since 2017 and really appreciate every step we make in restoring our Coast, improving our environment, and stimulating economic growth and development through these projects,” said Chris Wells, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. “It is a pleasure to be a part of this overall effort.”

The projects are part of Mississippi’s Multiyear Implementation Plan (MIP) which currently includes six new projects (including the two above) and four modifications to existing projects totaling $37,570,000 ($32.23M for the new projects and $5.34M for the modifications).

Some of the eligible activities that can be included in the state’s MIP are: restoration and protection of natural resources; mitigation of damage to natural resources; workforce development and job creation; improvements to state parks; infrastructure projects, including ports; coastal flood protection; and promotion of tourism and Gulf seafood.

The projects were initially approved by Governor Reeves based on recommendations made to him by the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee in continued response to recovery from the BP Oil Spill.

