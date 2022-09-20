Blazing hot this week. Tropics remain active.

The heat continues this week! We’ll easily reach the mid 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. After the sunset, we’ll start to cool down a little more. We’ll end up in the low to mid 70s by Wednesday morning. The sky will stay clear.

Wednesday and Thursday will be some of the hottest days of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with tons of sunshine. Friday and Saturday won’t be quite as hot, but we’ll still reach the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but many of us will stay dry.

The tropics remain pretty active this week. Tropical Depression Eight formed this morning in the North Central Atlantic. It will likely become a tropical storm this week, but it will stay out to sea. Hurricane Fiona is category three hurricane near the Turks and Caicos. It may become a category four hurricane in the Atlantic, and it could impact Bermuda by the end of the week. It is not a threat to the Contiguous U.S. Finally, there is another tropical wave moving into the Caribbean this week. It has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm. It may approach the Gulf by the middle of next week. It’s too early to know how strong it will get or its exact track, but we’ll closely watch it.

