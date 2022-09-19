Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, domestic abuse

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans-based rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, has pleaded not guilty to rape and domestic abuse. He faced the charges during his arrangement on Monday, September 19.

Tyler was indicted by a grand jury in Ascension Parish for rape, domestic abuse, and more on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to his attorney.

An indictment by the grand jury means enough evidence was found for the case to go to trial.

Attorney Joel Pearce said his client is formally charged with first-degree rape, robbery false imprisonment, and domestic battery.

“This isn’t the first time a grand jury has gotten it wrong about Michael Tyler,” said Pearce.

A trial date has not been set.

New Orleans-born rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, 51, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail.

Although Tyler, 51, grew up in New Orleans, he sometimes calls Prairieville home. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on several charges on Sunday, July 31. Officials said the judge is holding Tyler without bond.

According to a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), just before midnight on Saturday, July 30, deputies responded to a hospital in the area in reference to a sexual assault.

Deputies responded to a report of a sexual assault victim at an area hospital late Saturday night.

“Once we got there, we talked to the victim, who had some very visible injuries on her body, and she was very distraught,” said Donovan Jackson with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. “She talked with us, we interviewed her, and she was able to identify who the suspect was. And in this case, it was Michael Tyler, also known as Mystikal.”

Deputies arrested Tyler at his Prairieville home Sunday, charging him with rape and domestic abuse.

“The victim did meet him at his home and there was some discussion about finances potentially. And from there, that conversation went very far left and it’s what led to the situation where he assaulted that victim. And then, he did eventually force her to give him some money. So, we know that he did know her, and it did transpire at his home,” added Jackson.

But after several incidents with similar charges, it might be a good indicator as to why the judge decided to hold him without bond on Monday. Tyler faced similar charges back in 2004 for sexually assaulting his hairstylist. He spent six years behind bars and became a registered sex offender.

Fast forward to 2017, he made headlines again when a warrant was issued identifying him as a potential suspect in a sexual assault at a Shreveport casino. He spent 18 months in jail before those charges were dropped.

Deputies added more charges to Tyler’s name after conducting a search warrant on his home. Those charges include possession of several drugs and paraphernalia, including methamphetamine and heroin, which are both felonies.

He is charged with first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery - strangulation, false Imprisonment, simple criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of alprazolam, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Louisiana rapper is known for his popular hit songs like “Here I Go” and “Shake Ya A***”.

