Pass Christian small businesses cook up success

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - More small business milestones are happening in Pass Christian, as the city turns the page from Hurricane Katrina recovery to expansion and growth.

At Roberts Place Café, the sign outside reads “cooked with love and served with pride.”

Dorothy Roberts said those are a few key ingredients to making her business successful.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to have Roberts Place Café. We’re eight months old now, and we had a ribbon cutting on Friday to celebrate. At Robin’s Nest in the Pass, we’ve been open seven years,” Roberts said.

She tells us the small town charm of the Pass and the small business appeal are exactly what this community needs.

“Towns need three things, especially small towns. They need good places to eat, they need entertainment and they need shopping,” she said. “You see that on the bookends, Bay St. Louis and Ocean Springs, and how successful those cities are. Robin’s Nest in the Pass and Roberts Place Café is hoping to bring some of that to Pass Christian.”

At Cat Island Coffeehouse and Pass Christian Books, the recipe is to enhance, enliven and enrich. You could thrown in another “e” for expansion as they plan on turning a parking lot across the street into an event center.

“There’s a tremendous amount of business development in Pass Christian and we’re happy to be a part of it,” Roberts added.

