One dead after crash on I-10 in Jackson Co.

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night around 9:40 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-10 in Jackson County.

There, they found 34-year-old Preston Frank Robertson of Saucier, who died from the crash.

A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robertson was traveling east on I-10 when the truck hit a parked and unoccupied 1993 Jeep Cherokee on the right shoulder.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

