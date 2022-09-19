One dead after crash on I-10 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night around 9:40 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-10 in Jackson County.

There, they found 34-year-old Preston Frank Robertson of Saucier, who died from the crash.

A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robertson was traveling east on I-10 when the truck hit a parked and unoccupied 1993 Jeep Cherokee on the right shoulder.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

